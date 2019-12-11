Indonesian players dominated the match in the first 15 minutes of the match, and then Vietnamese footballers controlled the game gradually and possessed the ball.

Vietnam had a few good touches in the box, but none converted into a scoring chance yet. However, in the 39th minute, Van Hau opened the scoreboard for Vietnam.

At the 59th minute, Vietnam doubled the score as Tien Linh provided a cushion pass to midfielder Hung Dung, who steered the ball to the far corner.

Vietnam was awarded a freekick after Tien Linh was fouled near the line in the 73rd minute. The free-kick from Hoang Duc was flapped away by the Indonesian keeper and Van Hau was on hand to tap the ball to Indonesia’s net.

The victory of the Vietnam U22 team in the final of the 30th SEA Games has brought a festive atmosphere to Vietnamese fans waiting at home. The streets of Hanoi filled with people cheering for the Vietnam U22 team despite cold weather

Earlier on Dec. 8, the Vietnam female football team bagged the gold medal after defeating Thailand in the final of the SEA Games.-VNA

VNA