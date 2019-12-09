SEA Games 30: Vietnam wins 80 golds after nine days
The Vietnamese sports delegation won a total of 14 gold medals on December 9, the ninth competition day of the ongoing 30th SEA Games in the Philippines, bringing the total to 80 so far, surpassing the target of 65.
Duong Van Thai wins gold in 800m running race (Photo: VNA)
The golds of the day were grabbed in aerobics, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, track-and-field, and kickboxing competitions.
The 80th gold was taken by Duong Van Thai in the 800m running race who surpassed Carter James Matthews Lilly from the host country.
In the tally, the Philippines came first, followed by Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia./.
