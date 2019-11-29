Culture - Sports Vietnam takes part in flag raising ceremony at SEA Games 30 The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) officially kicked off on November 29 morning with a flag raising ceremony held at the Athletes’ Village in the New Clark City sports complex in the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Russian folk dance ensemble perform in Hanoi The State Academic Folk Dance Ensemble Fayzi Gaskarov of the Republic of Bashkortostan (the Russian Federation) gave a performance in Hanoi on November 28.