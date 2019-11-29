SEA Games 30: Vietnamese female footballers beat Indonesian sisters 6-0
Vietnam beat Indonesia 6-0 in the second match of Group B on November 29, winning the first ticket to the women’s football semifinals at the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).
Vietnamese female footballers (white) win the first ticket to the semifinals at SEA Games 30 (Source: VNA)
Tuyet Dung opened the score in the 9th minute, and she assisted Nguyen Thi Van to make it 2-0 only five minutes later.
Once again Dung and Van made the third goal for Vietnam in the 19th minute, when Dung took a free kick and Van hit Indonesia's net.
In the second round, Vietnam continued to dominate the match completely, and scored three more goals thanks to efforts of Huynh Nhu and Dung.
With the jubilant victory, Vietnam earned four points after the two matches, winning the first ticket to the semifinals.
Vietnamese women’s football team drew with Thailand 1-1 in the first match of Group B on November 26./.