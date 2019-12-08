SEA Games 30: Vietnam’s female football team wins gold medal
Vietnamese female footballers celebrate the goal to Thailand's net. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese female football players became the champion of women’s football at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after defeating Thailand 1-0 in the match in Manila, the Philippines, on December 8, successfully defending their gold medal.
Hai Yen opened the scoreboard at the start of extra time.
In the main time of the match, both sides’ players created several dangerous shot for their rivals’ box.
At the sixth minute, Nguyen Thi Van attempted a beautiful swerve shot, which unfortunately hit the crossbar. Two minutes later, Tuyet Dung shot from outside the box, but Thailand’s keeper saved it.
Taneekarn of Thailand headed the ball in from close range at the 51st minute, but she is flagged for offside and the goal not recognised.
Thailand put great attacking pressure on Vietnam in the second half, and some Vietnam's players showed signs of confusion. Neither side was able to open the scoring despite being very keen on attacking. The two teams ended the full time with a nil-nil draw.
In second minute of the extra time, forward Pham Hai Yen, who replaced midfielder Nguyen Thi Van in the second half, headed in the goal from close range after an indecisive clearance of Vietnam's freekick by a Thailand's player.
The only goal in the extra time was enough for Vietnam's women to defend their gold medal.
In the previous tournament, Vietnam won gold while Thailand took silver./.