SEA Games 31: 17-year-old boy bags first medal for Singapore in springboard event
Diver Avvir Tham, 17, has become the first to bring a medal to Singapore at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.
Avvir Tham, after winning his Silver medal. (Photo Credit: Andy Chua/SportSG)
With 286.40 points, Tham clinched a silver in the men's 1m springboard event.
The gold medal of the event went to Ooi Tze Liang of Malaysia with 377.7 points. Another Malaysian diver, Betrand Rhodict Lises, earned the bronze medal with 284.9 points.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.