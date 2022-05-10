World Singaporean SEA Games marathoner: age just a number 42-year-old marathoner of Singapore Jasmine Goh will be one of the oldest runners competing at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi, according to the national organising committee for SEA Games 31.

World SEA Games 31: Cambodia pins high hope on wrestling Cambodia has set the goal of winning at least two gold medals in wrestling at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.