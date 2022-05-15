SEA Games 31: Archers begin competitions in Hanoi
Archers participating in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) began their performances at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre in Nam Tu Liem district on May 15 morning.
Vietnam has sent 16 archers to SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Archers participating in the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) began their performances at the Hanoi National Sports Training Centre in Nam Tu Liem district on May 15 morning.
Following the opening ceremony, the athletes competed in the one-string and three-string bow events for both men and women.
Vietnam has sent 16 archers to the Games, including eight men and eight women, with outstanding athletes like Do Thi Anh Nguyet who participated in the Olympic Tokyo 2020, and Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi who grabbed top positions in the five categories of 30m, 50m, 60m, 70m, and all-round recurve, and two silvers in other classes at the National Top Archery Champions last March.
SEA Games 31’s archery, with matches to last until May 19, has brought together athletes from eight countries in the region, who will show off their skills in 10 categories.
Vietnam aims to win from two to four gold medals. The Vietnamese archers are scheduled to face rivals from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
At SEA Games 30 in the Philippines two years ago, they brought home three golds, two silvers and one bronze./.