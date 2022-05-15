Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam bags first gold medal in Duathlon Athlete Pham Tien San won the first medal in Duathlon for Vietnam at the 31st SEA Games on May 15 on Tuan Chau beach in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Culture - Sports Vietnam temporarily leads medal tally at SEA Games 31 As of 9pm on May 14, Vietnam had topped the medal tally at SEA Games 31 with 93 medals, including 38 golds, 27 silvers and 28 bronzes.

Culture - Sports Russian painters with Vietnamese cultural colours Two Russian painters, Plotnikov Evgraf Evgenievich and Shageeve Rita, have brought to art lovers a love of the country and the people of Vietnam through their paintings, despite having just come to the country for the first time. Using acrylic, tempera, and lead, the paintings from the two artists have a wide, harmonious layout, with unique perspectives on Vietnamese life and people.