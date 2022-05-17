SEA Games 31 attracting eyeballs
Vietnam's sports fans have filled stadiums to cheer on athletes in swimming, diving, boxing, and gymnastics events at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The Quan Ngua Sports Palace is filled with sport fans even though competition is yet to begin. Families and groups of friends wear T-shirts bearing the Vietnamese flag as a source of encouragement for the local athletes.
This helps both domestic and foreign competitors feel confident about delivering their best possible performance./.