SEA Games 31 begins with vivid, colourful opening ceremony
-
The Games came to life in a flourish of colour, dance and performance, all under the banner of the Games slogan For A Stronger Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)
-
A dance with bamboo, a symbol of Vietnam will and strong spirit. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Southeast Asian Games Federation and SEA Games 31 flag hoisting ceremony at the opening. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Vietnamese contingent on the stage of My Dinh National Stadium for parade. (Photo: VNA)
-
The flag-raising ceremony takes place in solemn atmosphere. (Photo: VNA)
-
-
The athletes parade followed with representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
-
The ceremony looked to not only popularise images of Vietnam but also express the country readiness for integration, creativity, and contribution For a Stronger Southeast Asia as the theme of the Games goes. (Photo: VNA)
-
The flags of the Southeast Asian Games Federation and SEA Games 31 come into My Dinh National Stadium. (Photo: VNA)
-
Malaysia contingent. (Photo: VNA)
-
Cambodia contingent. (Photo: VNA)
-
The torch ceremony set the flame alight, and let the Games begin. (Photo: VNA)
-
The opening ceremony ended with the Games official song Let’s shine, delivered by famous singers Hong Nhung, Tung Duong and the Oplus band. (Photo: VNA)
-
After President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered a speech to officially open the regional sports event, fireworks exploded at My Dinh Stadium. (Photo: VNA)
-
This is the second time Vietnam hosted the region biggest sports competition, the first time being in 2003. (Photo: VNA)