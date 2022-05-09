SEA Games 31: Cambodia beats Laos 4-1 in Group B match
Cambodia’s U23 men’s football team defeated their Lao rivals 4-1 in their second Group B match held at Nam Dinh’s Thien Truong Stadium on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
Cambodia's U23 men's football team (in blue) and their Lao rivals (in red) meet in a Group B match in Nam Dinh on May 9 as part of the SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)Nam Dinh (VNA) - Cambodia’s U23 men’s football team defeated their Lao rivals 4-1 in their second Group B match held at Nam Dinh’s Thien Truong Stadium on May 9 as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.
The Cambodian team soon demonstrated their superiority over the opposition, scoring two goals just 13 minutes into the game. Both teams missed several chances afterwards so the first half ended 2-0 to Cambodia.
Entering the second half, the Cambodia players scored two more goals in the 63th and 71st minutes while Laos made only one goal in the 67th minute.
Group B comprises Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia./.