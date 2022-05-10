SEA Games 31: Cambodia pins high hope on wrestling
Cambodia has set the goal of winning at least two gold medals in wrestling at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.
The target was set by the Wrestling Federation of Cambodia (WFC) after national wrestling team coaches saw a significant improvement in the level of ability and skills of each athlete after several months of active training.
In preparation for competitions, the WFC held a five-month closed training session for their wrestlers. The training began in January and aimed to build on their physical conditioning and focus on the technique of each wrestler’s discipline.
Coach Kang Den Piseth said on the Post that the WFC is aiming for two gold medals in freestyle and Greco-Roman, adding that his athletes are ready for SEA Games 31.
Last year, the WFC hired Iranian coach Komeil Ghasemi – a former Olympic gold medalist – to help train and improve the skills of Cambodian athletes. Some athletes were also sent to training camps abroad.
The WFC will send a total of 16 athletes, including five women, to the games. The team will leave for Vietnam on May 14.
Cambodian wrestlers won five bronze medals – four in freestyle and one in Greco Roman – at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019./.
