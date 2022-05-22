Culture - Sports Vietnam claims another gold in esports Vietnam won over the Philippines in the esports’ League of Legends on May 22 to secure a gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports Hanoi Cuisine Festival opens The Hanoi Cuisine and Handicraft Villages Tourism Festival has opened to visitors in Le Quang Dao Street in Nam Tu Liem district to entertain SEA Games visitors.