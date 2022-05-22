SEA Games 31 closing ceremony to be cosy, friendly: Director
Vietnam will deliver the dearest and warmest farewell to regional friends during the 90-minute closing ceremony of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be held at Hanoi My Dinh Indoor Athletics Arena on May 23 evening, according to Tran Ly Ly who is director of both opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31.
While the opening ceremony featured mass performances and spectacular visual effects, the closing will be a more cosy and friendly kind of event, with a motto “Coming together to shine”, she said.
Athletes have gone through many competitions and made their talents known, so the closing ceremony will be a moment for everybody to honour and praise them, and promote sportsmanship, she explained.
Ly further noted that a total of up to 580 sqm of indoor LED display screens will be installed for the event and there are a main centre stage, covering some 611 sqm, and two 315-sqm side stages to create the best sound and light effects.
It will be the biggest and most modern indoor stage in Vietnam ever, she said.
There will be music performances featuring Vietnamese “quan ho” (love duet) folk songs, such as “Moi trau” , “Gia ban”, and “Nguoi oi nguoi o dung ve.” Renowned contemporary singers Uyen Linh, Van Mai Huong and Duong Hoang Yen are also scheduled to take to the stage.
The SEA Games 31 closing ceremony will take place at 8:00pm on May 23./.