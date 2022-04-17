Saola - The mascot of SEA Games 31 in front of Bac Giang province's sports gymnasium. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A Delegation Registration Meeting (DRM) will take place in Hanoi next month for Vietnam, as the host, to confirm the registration of all athletes to participate in the upcoming SEA Games.

The event will be held among chiefs of delegations and National Olympic Committees of Southeast Asian nations from May 1 - 6 in both in-person and virtual forms.

The meeting will discuss and confirm all information regarding the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), from the number of athletes, entry and exit procedures, venues, accommodations, match schedules, doping testing to transport, logistics, reception, healthcare and security services, and more.

The event is expected to be attended by about 80 delegates, including 35-45 from Vietnam and 30-40 from other regional countries.

The Vietnamese team will compete at the region’s biggest sports event, which runs from May 12 - 23, with 1,359 members.

At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, Vietnam finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 golds, 85 silvers and 105 bronzes, just behind the host Philippines./.