SEA Games 31: Diving expected to yield more medals for Vietnam
On May 8, Ngo Phuong Mai won the first medal for Vietnam at the SEA Games 31, snatching a bronze in women’s 1m springboard individual event.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese divers are expected to continue to bag more medals on May 9 after bringing home one silver and one bronze medals on the first day of competition in the ongoing SEA Games 31, according to the games' Organising Committee.
Winning the silver medal in the men's 3m springboard double event on May 8, Nguyen Tung Duong and Phuong The Anh will compete at men's 1m springboard individual event in May 9 afternoon.
Duong, who came fourth at the event at the SEA Games 30, is a medal hopeful of Vietnam.
Other Vietnamese representatives, Mai Hong Hanh and Ngo Phuong Mai, will also take final competitions at women’s 3m springboard double the same day.
On May 8, Mai won the first medal for Vietnam at the SEA Games 31, snatching a bronze in women’s 1m springboard individual event. She failed to overcome her Malaysian rivals Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Kimberly Bong Qian Ping, who won gold and silver medals at the event.
SEA Games 31’s diving saw the competition of seven countries of Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines and Vietnam.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.