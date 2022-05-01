SEA Games 31: eight TV channels in Thailand to broadcast live competitions
Eight TV channels of Thailand will broadcast live competitions at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will take place in Vietnam from May 12-23.
Bangkok (VNA) –
The channel TV Pool and associated partners - 3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD and T Sports – plan to focus on events with the participation of Thai athletes or sports with large numbers of Thai fans such as football, track and field, boxing, swimming, badminton, gymnastics, tennis, taekwondo and volleyball.
TV Pool representative Visanti Srasrida told a recent press conference that all football matches with the participation of the Thai team during SEA Games 31 will be broadcast live.
Charoen Wattanasin, vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) highlighted the importance of SEA Games to the Southeast Asian region. He said the event has been held for six decades, and that is why NOCT, SAT and TV Pool have joined hands with partners to broadcast live the SEA Games 31.
The live broadcast will begin as early as May 7 when the Thai men’s football play Malaysia in the opener.
At the SEA Games 30 hosted by the Philippines, the Thai delegation brought home 92 gold medals, ranking third among all delegations.
The country is sending 871 athletes to SEA Games 31, which is the second largest number of athletes after host Vietnam./.