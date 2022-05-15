SEA Games 31: Emphatic win for Vietnam at first match in women’s futsal
Vietnam obtained an emphatic 6 - 0 victory over Myanmar in their opener in the women’s futsal of the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 15.
Le Thi Thuy Trang (16) of Vietnam vies for the ball with a Myanmar player at the game on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) –
Determined to win, Vietnamese players launched continuous attacks as soon as the match, held at the gymnasium of Ha Nam province, started.
Bien Thi Hang scored the first goal for Vietnam in the 5th minute, followed by successful attempts by Nguyen Thi Chau, Le Thi Thanh Ngan, and Nguyen Thi Van Anh. The first half ended with a 4 - 0 score for the hosts.
The next goal, by Le Thu Thanh Huong, came right in the first minute of the second half.
The 6 - 0 result was settled when Ya Min Lwin of Myanmar scored an own goal in the final minute.
At the previous match, Thailand’s female futsal players defeated Malaysia 4 - 0./.