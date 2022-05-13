Travel SEA Games 31: Hanoi's district launches green tourism programme Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district on May 12 debuted electric bus tours to cater for visitors to the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Videos Artisan makes SEA Games mascots from jackfruit wood An artisan in the ancient village of Duong Lam in Son Tay town, Hanoi, has handcrafted a collection of 31 mascots for SEA Games 31.

Travel SEA Games 31: Numerous special events, tours in Hanoi to promote tourism Hanoi is holding a myriad of events and tours to capitalise on the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to popularise images of the capital and Vietnam as a whole among international friends.