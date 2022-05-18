SEA Games 31: Female fencers win fifth gold medal for Vietnamese team
The Vietnamese fencing team on May 18 secured the fifth gold medal at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The Vietnamese women's sabre team wins a gold medal at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)
Specifically, in the women’s sabre team event, Bui Thi Thu Ha, Phung Thi Khanh Linh, Do Thi Tam and Pham Thi Thu Hoai had an outstanding performance after defeating their Singaporean rivals with a result of 45-39.
This was also the first gold medal won by Vietnam’s female fencers after seven years of waiting.
At this Games, the Vietnamese fencing team has excellently achieved their goal, with five gold, one silver and six bronze medals./.