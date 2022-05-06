SEA Games 31: Fire ceremony to take place this afternoon
Illustrative image (Photo: tuyengiao.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The fire ceremony for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will start at 5pm of May 6 at Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi, according to the Organising Committee.
Participants will gather at Trinh Hoai Duc Gymnasium before moving to the museum.
Leading the delegation will be police cars, followed by two cars carrying 11 outstanding athletes, representing each of the 11 countries at the Games. Then there will be 31 motorcycles representing the 31st SEA Games with flags of countries and flags of the Southeast Asian Sports Federation.
The delegation will come to President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum to lay a memorial wreath. After that, they move to the nearby museum to perform the ceremony of fire kindling.
The sacred fire will move to My Dinh National Stadium and to the late national leader’s worship room, where it will be stored. The fire will be kept in a lamp at the stadium to the opening ceremony of the Games.
The opening ceremony of SEA Games 31 will take place in the evening of May 12 at My Dinh National Stadium. The fire will keep on burning until May 23 when the biggest regional sports event closes./.