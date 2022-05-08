Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Malaysia seal 2-1 comeback against Thailand Malaysia sealed a 2-1 comeback win against Thailand in their opening Group B match at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) held in Nam Dinh province on May 7.

Society 📝 OP-ED: Ethnic minority traditions promoted in cultural industry development As the Government continues to develop the country’s cultural industry, ethnic traditional values have been considered a valuable resource for building a diverse and unified Vietnamese identity.