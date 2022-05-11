At the flag-raising ceremony (Photo: VNA)

According to the Committee, each of the 11 participating countries sent 31 members to the ceremony that also saw the participation of representatives from foreign embassies.The flag-hoisting ceremony was intended to give encouragement to athletes, while promoting culture and people of Vietnam.The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.It is scheduled to last until May 23./.