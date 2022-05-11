Culture - Sports SEA Games 31 opening ceremony expected to wow spectators SEA Games 31’s opening ceremony on May 12 will depict a beautiful and hospitable Vietnam that is striving, together with other ASEAN countries, to become even stronger following COVID-19.

Culture - Sports “Golden girl” of Vietnamese sports involved in SEA Games’ torch relay Among the 10 outstanding Vietnam athletes selected to join the torch relay at SEA Games 31's opening ceremony is Nguyen Thi Thuy Hien - the most renowned Vietnam Wushu athlete of all time.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Singaporean table tennis team arrives in Vietnam The Singaporean table tennis team arrived in the northern province of Hai Duong on May 10 - the first team to arrive in the locality for the upcoming SEA Games 31.