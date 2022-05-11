SEA Games 31 flag-raising ceremony held
The flags of sports delegations to the SEA Games 31 were hoisted at the My Dinh National Sports Complex in Hanoi on May 11 morning.
The flag-hoisting ceremony was intended to give encouragement to athletes, while promoting culture and people of Vietnam.
Being held in Hanoi and 11 cities and provinces, the Games serves as a sports arena for the most outstanding athletes in the region.
Themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, it features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.