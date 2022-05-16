Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese swimmers complete medal target Vietnamese swimmers have bagged six gold and seven silver medals so far, basically completing their medal target set for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam gain five bronzes in dancesport Vietnamese dancers brought home five bronze medals on May 16, the second and last competition day of dancesport at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).