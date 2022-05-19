Hanoi (VNA) – Weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh set a new SEA Games record and defended his title in the men’s 55kg with a total of 268kg on May 19.

He lifted a clean and jerk of 148kg, higher than his record in the previous SEA Games by 6kg.

The Vietnamese weightlifter took lead in the snatch with 120kg.

Somboon-uan Thada of Thailand bagged the silver medal with a total of 256kg while Mohamad Aniq Kasdan took the bronze.

Meanwhile, Khong My Phuong clinched a silver in the women’s 45kg.

Although she broke the previous SEA Games record set by another Vietnamese weightlifter Vuong Thi Huyen in the snatch with 80kg, Phuong only managed a lift of 92kg in the clean and jerk.

Thanyathon Sukcharoen of Thailand triumphed in the category with a total of 174kg.

Vietnam targets two gold medals in weightlifting of SEA Games 31.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.