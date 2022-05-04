Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has two main tourism lines: cultural tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) tourism. To improve the quality of its tourism services, the city has selected 14 hotels with over 3,000 rooms for the major sporting event. Faced with a lack of human resources after the prolonged pandemic, hotels are looking to recruit more staff to cater to visitors.



For many people working in the tourism sector, SEA Games 31 is a chance to return to stable employment.



It is expected that SEA Games 31 will attract nearly 10,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from ASEAN countries, together with tens of thousands of spectators. Insiders see this as a golden opportunity for Hanoi’s tourism sector to again prove its role as a major tourism centre and a safe, friendly, and hospitable destination.



In addition to many new tourism products boasting the characteristics of the capital, Hanoi will also hold a wide range of activities to promote tourism and attract tourists, especially large groups visiting for SEA Games 31. The Hanoi Tourism Festival and the Hanoi Food and Craft Village Tourism Festival are to be held during this largest sporting event in Southeast Asia./.

VNA