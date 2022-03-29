Culture - Sports Vietnam’s boxing gears up for SEA Games 31 Vietnam’s boxing is aiming for two gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA Games 31) and the team is training hard for the regional event.

Culture - Sports Vietnam all out against Japan in football World Cup qualifiers Vietnam are determined to do their utmost in the game against Japan on March 29 in the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, head coach Park Hang-seo has said.

Culture - Sports Vietnam, India post sound outcomes in renovating My Son Sanctuary A ceremony took place at the My Son World Cultural Heritage Site in the central province of Quang Nam on March 28 to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relations (January 7, 1972 – 2022) and review five years of the two governments’ joint work to renovate the site (2017 – 2021).