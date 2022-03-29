SEA Games 31: Ha Nam basically completes preparations for hosting futsal matches
The northern province of Ha Nam has so far completed 95 percent of the preparation workload to host upcoming men’s and women’s futsal matches as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will kick off in May.
Decorations for the event in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Nam has so far completed 95 percent of the preparation workload to host upcoming men’s and women’s futsal matches as part of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which will kick off in May.
According to the provincial organising board of the event, the preparations, particularly regarding infrastructure and logistics, will be finished before March 31.
As scheduled, the matches will take place from May 10 to 20 at the Ha Nam multi-purpose gymnasium. They are expected to see six male squads from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines and Vietnam; and five female teams of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.
Built in 2014 at a cost of some 1 trillion VND (43.73 million USD), the international-standard gymnasium spans 120ha in Phu Ly city’s Tien Hiep commune. It can accommodate 7,500 seats.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising board Nguyen Anh Chuc stressed the importance of hosting SEA Games 31 in Ha Nam.
He ordered careful preparations, especially in terms of logistics, security, food safety, environmental sanitation, and COVID-19 prevention and control.
Increasing activities to promote the local culture and tourist destinations are also necessary, Chuc noted.
The Games, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants./.