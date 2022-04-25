Workers from Hai Duong Electricity clean the power grid. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong has adopted measures to ensure adequate power supply for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).



Hai Duong's gymnasium has been selected as the venue for the table tennis competitions of the Games from May 13-20.



Hai Duong Electricity One Member Ltd. Co. has developed a plan and directed Hai Duong City Electricity (HDCE) to deploy solutions to ensure timely power supply to the competition and training venues as well as accommodations for athletes and team leaders.



HDCE Director Vu Duc Huy said it will install a 250 KVA generator system and complete the connection before May 11, 2022, adding that more human resources will be arranged to handle emerging incidents.

The company will not cut off power to distribution substations and 0.4kV lines for scheduled repairs during the period, he said.



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.