SEA Games 31: Hai Phong gets ready for rowing-canoeing competitions
The northern port city of Hai Phong has basically completed the upgrade of its Boat Racing Training Area to serve rowing and canoeing competitions at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Vietnamese rowers taking training at Boat Racing Training Area of Hai Phong (Photo: VNA)
Currently, the city is finalising the installation of seats for spectators, the last item of the preparation process, enabling thousands of rowing and canoeing fans to enjoy the competitions.
The city countered various obstacles in the work due to COVID-19, which made it difficult to import the seats from abroad. However, the city managed to receive the seats before the schedule, ensuring the progress of the installation.
Meanwhile, the boat anchorage places at the boat racing and training area has also been completed to accommodate all boats. The entrances and walkways throughout the area have been broadened. At the same time, the final touch is being put on the square, decorating items and greenery.
A modern boat training and racing area with full facilities has been ready for rowing competitions, which will take place from May 9- 14, while canoeing competitions from May 17-21.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will be organised in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.