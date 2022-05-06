Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese marathoners hope for golds Vietnamese marathoners are dreaming of reputable gold medals at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), that they failed to do when hosting the event 19 years ago.

Culture - Sports Indonesian newspaper highly values U23 Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Duc Indonesia’s Suara newspaper recently run an article appreciating Vietnamese midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc, on the threshold of the match between U23 Vietnam and U23 Indonesia in Group A of men’s football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 6.

Culture - Sports Dien Bien Phu battle artwork to go on display in Hanoi To celebrate the 68th anniversary of the nation's greatest victory, the battle of Dien Bien Phu (May 7, 1954), a large-scale oil on canvas painting by Mai Duy Minh will go on display at an exhibition in Hanoi from May 7.