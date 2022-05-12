Videos Artisan makes SEA Games mascots from jackfruit wood An artisan in the ancient village of Duong Lam in Son Tay town, Hanoi, has handcrafted a collection of 31 mascots for SEA Games 31.

Travel SEA Games 31: Numerous special events, tours in Hanoi to promote tourism Hanoi is holding a myriad of events and tours to capitalise on the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to popularise images of the capital and Vietnam as a whole among international friends.

Destinations National Historical and Cultural Relic - Tran Quoc Ancient Pagoda Tran Quoc Pagoda was built in the 6th century during the Early Ly Dynasty and is like a small island along Thanh Nien Street in Yen Phu ward in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district, surrounded by West Lake. The pagoda is famed around the world and was recognised as a National Historical and Cultural Relic in 1962.

Tours Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land” Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.