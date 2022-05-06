Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnamese finswimmers eye 6-8 gold medals Vietnam’s finswimming team is striving for 6-8 gold medals out of the 13 sets of medals in the discipline at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), topping the rank in this sport.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh ready for SEA Games 31 The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh is now ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as all preparations for hosting seven sports have been completed, according to Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports.

Culture - Sports Artists preparing for SEA Games opening ceremony The opening ceremony of SEA Games 31, with the theme “Welcome Southeast Asia”, will take place on May 12 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. In preparation, some 1,000 artists and actors have been working hard to present rich, artistic performances combined with modern technology.