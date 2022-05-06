SEA Games 31: HCM City football fans facilitated to cheer along pedestrian street
Five giant LED displays have been installed along Nguyen Hue pedestrian street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 so that local fans can watch and cheer for the national football squad along their journey at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
As planned, matches between Vietnam and Indonesia (May 6), Philippines (May 8), Myanmar (May 13), and Timor Leste (May 15) will be screened. Further screenings will follow upcoming results and fixtures of the team.
According to the HCM City Football Club, which installed the displays, fans will also be treated to talk-shows with experts and other entertainment activities in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
At the biennial sport tournament, defending champions Vietnam are in Group A along with Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Timor Leste. Meanwhile, Group B consists of Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.
Under-23 players form the majority of a team at the Games, as only three overaged are allowed to be a part of the squad./.