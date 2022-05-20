Videos Vietnamese wrestler retires in his prime Retirement from competition awaits every elite athlete. Join us to meet wrestler Ha Van Hieu, who recently won gold in classic wrestling at SEA Games 31 before calling an end to his career and moving on to coaching!

Videos Late winner against Malaysia sends Vietnam into SEA Games final Vietnam left it late, but managed to defeat Malaysia 1-0 after extra time on May 19 in Phú Thọ Province to advance to the SEA Games men’s football final.