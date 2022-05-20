SEA Games 31: Host Vietnam pocket new gold medals in individual blitz chess
Vietnamese players Le Tuan Minh and Pham Le Thao Nguyen bagged golds in the men’s and women’s individual blitz chess at the ongoing SEA Games 31 on May 20.
Minh topped the event by surpassing another veteran Vietnamese chess player Le Quang Liem after two intense matches. This is Minh's first gold medal since he started the chess career.
As a result, Liem secured the silver medal; and the bronze medals went to Tin Jingyao of Singapore and Megaranto Susanto of Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Nguyen stepped on the highest podium after defeating Indonesian player Sihite Chelsie Monica Ignesias in women's individual blitz chess. Frayna Janelle Mae of the Philippines and Gong Qianyun of Singapore each obtained a bronze medal.
Both events saw the participation of 24 players from seven nations – host Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand.
To date, Vietnam have earned six gold medals, one more than the set target, in chess competitions at SEA Games 31./.