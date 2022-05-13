Illustrative image (Source: CNN Indonesia)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia is capable of winning six gold medals in swimming at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the country’s swimming team coach Albert Sutanto has said.



The team’s best chances are in the 50-metre and 200-metre backstroke, and the 400-metre men's and women's medley, he said.



I Gede Siman Sudartawa who won gold at the previous SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019, will take part in the men's 50-meter backstroke.



Farrel Armandio Tangkas will compete in the men’s 200m backstroke while Aflah Fadlan Prawira and Azzahra Permatahani will take part in the 400-metre men’s and women’s individual medley, Sutanto said.



Chairman of the Executive Board of All-Indonesian Swimming Association Anindya Novyan Bakrie said he expected the Indonesian team to surpass the achievements at the previous Games.



At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, the swimming team collected one gold, six silver and seven bronze medals.



The team of 17 athletes is led by Australian coach Michael Piper and Chief Coach Albert Sutanto. They will start competing from May 14 to 19 at My Dinh Water Sports Stadium.



The team will take part in 36 out of 40 swimming events./.