SEA Games 31: Indonesia expects athletes secure medals
Jakarta (VNA) - The Youth and Sports Ministry of Indonesia has guaranteed that all athletes dispatched to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Vietnam next month will be able to bag medals for Indonesia since their performance had been reviewed and analysed.
The ministry’s head of National Sports Performance Improvement (PPON) review team, Mochamad Asnawi, stated during a discussion last week that the data used for the analysis were the achievements of athletes in the earlier SEA Games as well as regional and international tournaments in which the athletes participated during the 2019-2021 period, reported the Antara News Agency.
At the 2019 Philippines SEA Games, Indonesia had sent 841 athletes without being reviewed. According to the review team head, the number of medals won did not compensate for the number of the athletes sent and the amount of budget spent.
Hence, at SEA Games 31, the ministry decided to focus on efficiency by reducing the number of athletes sent to the biennial sporting event, and Indonesia expects any athlete, who competes, can win a medal./.