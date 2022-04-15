Culture - Sports Vietnam attends Southeast Games Federation Council meeting Vietnam joined other members of the Southeast Games Federation (SEAGF) Council at a meeting in Cambodia recently.

Culture - Sports Ball with signatures of Vietnamese male players presented to Japanese PM On behalf of the Vietnamese men’s national football team, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam on April 15 handed over a ball with the footballers’ signatures to Takehiro Kano, head of the Southeast Asia and Southwest Asia Department under the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to convey it to Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Festival 2022 opens The Vietnam book and reading culture festival 2022 officially kicked off on April 15 at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi to celebrate the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21) and the World Book and Copyright Day (April 23).

Culture - Sports Volunteers ready for SEA Games 31: organiser Some 3,000 volunteers serving the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) have completed training, a representative of the organising board for the regional sporting event said on April 15.