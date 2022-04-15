SEA Games 31: Indonesia not to compete in women’s football, women’s futsal
The Indonesian Olympic Committee has sent an official document to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Organising Committee announcing that Indonesia will not participate in the women’s football and women’s futsal, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
Women's football team of Indonesia will not participate in SEA Games 31 (Photo: PSSI)Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian Olympic Committee has sent an official document to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Organising Committee announcing that Indonesia will not participate in the women’s football and women’s futsal, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
The committee affirmed that among the football events, Indonesia will only compete for medals in the men’s football and men’s futsal.
With its decision, the women’s football will see the competition of seven teams, namely Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia (Group A), and Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore (Group B).
Meanwhile, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar will vie for medals in the women’s futsal.
The schedule of the football matches of the two events will be adjusted.
In the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the men's football team of Vietnam claimed the gold medal for the first time in six decades after defeating Indonesia 3-1 in the final.
Meanwhile, the female footballers also successfully defended their SEA Games gold medal with a 1-0 win over Thailand in the final match./.