SEA Games 31: Indonesia rowing team works toward 2024 Olympics
Indonesia's rowing team will immediately focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics after reaching their medal target at the ongoing 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.
Rowing athletes of Indonesia in a competition at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's rowing team will immediately focus on the Paris 2024 Olympics after reaching their medal target at the ongoing 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.
Their head coach Muhammad Hadris said on May 17 that the Olympics qualifiers will soon take place and athletes who have won gold medals at the Games will be given the priority to return for practice.
At SEA Games 31, the Indonesian squad has completed their goal after securing eight gold and six silver medals.
According to Hadris, in preparation for the biennial regional sport event, the team had been trained in the Netherlands for a month and joined a number of tournaments in the European country and Belgium./.