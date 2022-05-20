SEA Games 31: Indonesia, Thailand triumph in men’s, women’s beach volleyball
Indonesia claimed a gold medal in the men’s beach volleyball at SEA Games 31 after defeating Thailand 2 - 0 in the finals held in the northern province of Quang Ninh on May 20.
Thailand, meanwhile, successfully defended their title in the women’s beach volleyball, following their 2 - 0 win over Indonesia.
The Philippines bagged bronze in both events.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.
It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.