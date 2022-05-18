SEA Games 31: Indonesia’s judo aims for four gold medals
The Indonesian judo team (Photo: NOC Indonesia)Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia’ judo team is expected to grab four gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.
The Indonesian Judo Federation sent 16 athletes, including six women, to this year’s regional sports event. At the previous Games in 2019 in the Philippines, the federation sent the same number of athletes.
President of the federation Maruli Simanjuntak expressed his strong belief that the athletes will bring home the best results recorded in the biggest sports competition in Southeast Asia since they took part in previous games.
The federation has meticulously prepared for the 31st SEA Games, he said.
According to Maruli Simanjuntak, the federation has set a target of winning four golds at this Games, however it expects more.
At the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, Indonesia's judo team ranked second in the medal tally with four gold, two silver and four bronze medals.
At the 31st SEA Games, judo competitions are taking place from May 18-22 at the Hoai Duc District Gymnasium, Hanoi. Athletes compete in 13 events, comprising 10 individual, one team, and two Kata categories./.