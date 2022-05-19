SEA Games 31: Judokas earn additional two gold medals
The Vietnamese judo team continued to have a successful competition day on May 19 at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), as they secured two more gold and two bronze medals.
Le Anh Tai successfully defends his gold medal in the men’s under-90kg category (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese judo team continued to have a successful competition day on May 19 at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), as they secured two more gold and two bronze medals.
Specifically, Le Anh Tai successfully defended his gold medal in the men’s under-90kg category after defeating his Filipino rival.
Meanwhile, in the women’s under-63kg category, Nguyen Thi Huong triumphed over an Indonesian judoka to pocket her first SEA Games gold medal.
One day earlier, Vietnamese judokas grabbed two gold, one silver and one bronze medals in the men’s Kodokan Goshin Jutsu and women’s Katame No Kata events./.