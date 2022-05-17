Culture - Sports First Vietnamese woman reaches summit of Mount Everest Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha, also known as Celine Nha Nguyen, has become the first Vietnamese woman to conquer the summit of Mount Everest, according to Nepal-based mountaineering company Seven Summit Treks.

Culture - Sports Vietnam athletics team close to gold medal target at SEA Games 31 Runner Nguyen Van Lai was the focus of attention on the third day of athletics competitions at SEA Games 31 after winning the men's 10,000m - his second gold medal at this Games.