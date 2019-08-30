The press conference launching the SEA Games 31 logo and slogan design contest on August 30 (Photo: VNA)

- A contest for designers to create a logo, song, mascot and slogan for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) was launched in Hanoi on August 30.The launching of the contest was co-organised by the Vietnam Olympic Committee and the Vietnam Sports Administration.Vietnamese designers aged 15 years and over can send their entries to www.logoseagame31.com.vn, from September 1 to October 10. For songs, entries should be submitted to the organising board ahead of the November 10 deadline.The organising board will present eight first prizes worth 30 million VND (1,300 USD) each and 16 consolation prizes worth 5 million VND each.In addition, the winner of the song composing category will get 50 million VND.An awards presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held on October 30.SEA Games 31 and Para Games 11 will be hosted by Vietnam in 2021.-VNA