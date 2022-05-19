Gymnast Koi Sie Yan of Malaysia (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Gymnast Koi Sie Yan of Malaysia won gold in rhythmic gymnastics at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 19.



Eleven athletes from Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Vietnam competed in rhythmic gymnastics women's final.



After the four-hour competition, Koi claimed top spot with 109.1 points. The silver went to Koi’s teammate Ng Joe Ea with 104.6 points and the bronze to Labadan Breana of the Philippines with 96.65.



Vietnamese gymnasts Ha My and Doan Hong Nhung ranked 7th and 10th with 89.6 and 68.05 points, respectively.



Coming to Vietnam for the first time, but Koi will leave Vietnam as soon as the gymnastics event is over due to a very tight training and competition schedule. Though she did not have time to visit interesting places or watch other competitions, Koi said staying at Lotte Hotel is a great experience for me and my friends in the Malaysian team because the accommodation conditions are really good and impressive.”



SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, is being held in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.



It features 40 sports with 523 events, attracting around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.