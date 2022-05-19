Culture - Sports Vietnam wins two more SEA Games 31 golds in canoeing Vietnam championed two canoeing events held in Hai Phong city on May 19, raising the total number of gold medals won by the country in this sport at SEA Games 31 to five so far.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Gold comes to Vietnam in weightlifting Weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh set a new SEA Games record and defended his title in the men’s 55kg with a total of 268kg on May 19.