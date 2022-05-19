SEA Games 31: Malaysia on track to hit medal target
Malaysia is on track to reach the target of 36 golds, 35 silvers and 75 bronzes at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.
A Malaysian golfer at SEA Games 31 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia is on track to reach the target of 36 golds, 35 silvers and 75 bronzes at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam.
Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said on May 18 that Malaysia still had several other sports such as gymnastics, karate and taekwondo that are medal prospects to achieve the target before the biggest regional sport event closes on May 23.
The official said he is happy that Malaysia has passed the halfway mark for the gold target, expressing his belief that with the fighting spirit of athletes, the Malaysian contingent can accomplish their mission.
He also said he hopes that the Harimau Muda (under-23 football squad) will be able to achieve victory over Vietnam in their semi-final on May 19 night.
Malaysia has won 27 golds, 32 silvers and 65 bronzes at SEA Games 31 so far, ranking sixth in the medal tally./.