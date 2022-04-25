SEA Games 31: Malaysia targets 31 gold medals
Malaysia’s target of 31 gold medals set for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Vietnam is realistic, based on specific evaluation conducted by various parties, according to Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.
SEA Games 31 symbols decorated in front of Bac Ninh province's multi-purpose gymnasium (Photo: VNA)
However, he said the number of gold medals could be higher, depending on the determination of the national athletes.
Sports analyst Dr Pekan Ramli was previously reported as saying that the target of 31 gold medals was seen as a safe move and should be increased based on the participation of the 612 national athletes in the Hanoi Games, scheduled to take place from May 12 to 23.
As such, Ahmad Faizal said he hopes that the national athletes will give their full attention to improving their performance in facing the Games and other bigger meets.
The 31st SEA Games will feature 40 sports with 526 categories. It will take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, namely Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Hai Phong, Phu Tho, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, and Vinh Phuc./.