World SEA Games 31: Indonesia’s U23 key players absent in opening match Two talented players of the Indonesian U23 men’s football team, Asnawi Mangkualam and Elkan Baggott, have not yet landed in Vietnam so they will definitely miss the match against the Vietnamese U23 team on May 6.

World SEA Games 31: Malaysian ‘finswimming queen’ seriously prepared for upcoming challenges Malaysia's "diving queen" Pandelela Rinong, despite her harmonious coordination with her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri, does not take lightly challenges in the women's team event at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam this month.

World Thailand’s inflation follows upward trend Thailand’s inflation went up 4.65 percent in April from the same period last year and is expected to increase this month due to rising prices of fuel and cooking gas, according to the Thai Ministry of Commerce’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office.

World RoK reopens channel to receive seasonal workers from Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s North Jeolla province on May 6 said it has recruited 52 Vietnamese seasonal workers to work on local farms, as they are facing a severe labour shortage.