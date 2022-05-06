Inspecting preparations for SEA Games 31 at the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia's "diving queen" Pandelela Rinong, despite her harmonious coordination with her teammate Nur Dhabitah Sabri, does not take lightly challenges in the women's team event at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam this month.



The top Malaysian athlete, who has won five medals in world competitions and two at Olympics, told the press that to ensure the best performance, she and her partner Sabri need to continue to hone their techniques.



She said her team has practiced well and hoped things go well until the date of competition.



At SEA Games 31, 13 finswimming events will take place at the My Dinh Water Sports Stadium in Hanoi from May 8 to 11.



The biennial tournament, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia", is slated for May 12-23 in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities, featuring 40 sports with 526 events. It is expected to attract around 10,000 participants.



The region's largest sport event has been postponed due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2 last year./.