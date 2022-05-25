ASEAN ASEAN strengthens resilience to disasters The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has issued a joint statement on strengthening resilience to disasters with detail commitments on the occasion of the 7th session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 (PG 2022) held in Bali, Indonesia, on May 23-28.

World Indonesia, Canada strengthen cooperation to boost economic recovery Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi has discussed with Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng to further strengthen bilateral cooperation through trade, with emphasis on four major areas.

World Singapore sees record core inflation in April As a result of higher energy and food costs, Singapore’s core inflation accelerated to 3.3 percent year-on-year in April from the 10-year high of 2.9 percent in March.

World Indonesia’s drugmaker Kalbe Farma to expand operation Indonesian top drugmaker Kalbe Farma has announced the founding of a joint venture in the Philippines as the company plans to expand its operation across Southeast Asia.