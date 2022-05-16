SEA Games 31: Malaysian, Thai golfers win gold in singles events
Golfer Ervin Chang of Malaysia pockets the SEA Games 31 gold medal in the men’s singles event on May 15. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Phuc (VNA) – Golfer Ervin Chang of Malaysia pocketed the gold medal in the men’s singles event on May 15 at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) 31.
The silver went to Amadeus Susanto Christian of Indonesia and Weerawish Narkprachar of Thailand took bronze.
In the women’s singles event, Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap came on top, while the silver went to Aloysa Mabutas Margiela Atienza of Singapore and the bronze to Jeneath Wong of Malaysia.
Golf competitions at SEA Games 31 began on May 13 at Heron Lake Golf Course & Resort in the northern province of Vinh Phuc, with the participation of 55 golfers from nine countries, and will last through May 18.
Four sets of medals are on offered in men's singles, women's singles, men's and women's teams.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.