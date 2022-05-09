SEA Games 31 media center opens
The Media Press Centre and the International Broadcasting Convention for the 31st Southeast Asian Games officially opened at the National Convention Centre on May 9.
The press center, which holds a main press center and rooms for the media, provides services for journalists, including IT and high-speed internet connections, vehicles, a media handbook, and other supporting services.
Equipped with 40 high-configuration laptops, the 600-square-meter facility can serve 200 reporters at the same time.
Meanwhile, the broadcasting center covers more than 3,000 square meters. Run by Vietnam Television with the support of participating countries and international channels, it is the venue for the production of TV programs for SEA Games 31./.