Vietnam (in red) defeat Singapore with a score of 73-51 in the women’s basketball . (Photo: VNA)

– Both the male and female basketball teams (5x5) of Vietnam won their openers at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.Accordingly, Vietnam defeated Singapore with a score of 73-51 in the women’s event.Meanwhile, the Vietnamese men’s basketball team enjoyed a 87-55 victory over their Cambodian rivals.Seven countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, are participating in the 5x5 basketball category at SEA Games 31 . The teams are competing in a round-robin format, with those in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places winning gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively (without qualifying, semi-final and final rounds).The competitions will take place until the end of May 22 at Thanh Tri Gymnasium, which is open to all fans./.