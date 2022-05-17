SEA Games 31: Men’s, women’s basketball teams of Vietnam win openers
Both the male and female basketball teams (5x5) of Vietnam won their openers at the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) on May 16.
Vietnam (in red) defeat Singapore with a score of 73-51 in the women's basketball. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, Vietnam defeated Singapore with a score of 73-51 in the women’s event.
Meanwhile, the Vietnamese men’s basketball team enjoyed a 87-55 victory over their Cambodian rivals.
Seven countries, namely Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, are participating in the 5x5 basketball category at SEA Games 31. The teams are competing in a round-robin format, with those in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places winning gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively (without qualifying, semi-final and final rounds).
The competitions will take place until the end of May 22 at Thanh Tri Gymnasium, which is open to all fans./.