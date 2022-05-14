Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Vietnam win golds in running, rowing, wushu Runner Nguyen Thi Oanh on May 14 won the first gold in athletics at the 31st SEA Games on May 14, the second official day of competition, at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium.

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: Philippines triumphs in triathlon competitions The men’s and women’s triathlon competitions of SEA Games 31 began in Ha Long city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on May 14, seeing the participation of athletes from seven countries.