Society Hanoi working hard for success of SEA Games 31 Hanoi has completed preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and everything is in place for the region’s biggest sporting event.

Society SEA Games 31 to strengthen bond among Southeast Asian youths Activities have been held at the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi prior to a Southeast Asian youth festival slated for May 7 in celebration of SEA Games 31.

Videos Vietnam scraps Covid-19 health declaration rule The Vietnamese health ministry has on May 5 sent a document to municipal/provincial people’s committees on the temporary suspension of domestic heath declaration requirements, which have been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.