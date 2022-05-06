SEA Games 31 offers chance to promote Vietnam’s image to regional sport fans
Signboards welcome SEA Games 31 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan, head of the information and communications subcommittee for SEA Games 31, presided over a meeting on May 6 to review preparations for the event.
The subcommittee has launched seagames2021.com and set up a media press centre and an international broadcast centre (IBC) at the National Convention Centre slated to open on May 9, as well as press facilities in host localities.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)It is also working with relevant agencies to issue more than 2,000 press passes, 500 of them for foreign reporters.
Press agencies have been asked to increase SEA Games 31 coverage to promote the landscapes and people of Vietnam to Southeast Asian friends, and train volunteers.
The subcommittee has devised communication plans before, during and after the regional sporting event.
A press centre for SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)It will join hands with relevant agencies to roll out tourism promotions and campaigns aiming to reduce plastic waste during the Games.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will be hled in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.
It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021, but was delayed due to COVID-19./.